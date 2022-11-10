Lalu Prasad’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to her father

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant by his doctors

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad’s Singapore-based daughter Roshni Acharya will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said. Lalu, 74, returned last month from Singapore, where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. Roshni has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.

Lalu, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

