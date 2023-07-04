Key Nitish aide alleges BJP trying to do Maharashtra in Bihar

He scoffed at the claim of a possible split in JDU made by BJP leader and ex-deputy CM Sushil Modi

A key aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday rejected demands for Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation following a CBI chargesheet against the RJD leader, and accused the BJP of trying to repeat the Maharashtra episode in the state.

Bihar minister and senior JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also taunted the BJP for having demanded the resignation of NCP leader Ajit Pawar who has now been made a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra. “Mere chargesheet does not amount to guilt being proved. Moreover, it (CBI) is an agency which faces criticism for its functioning. The Deputy CM had himself anticipated such action against himself and said the same in public,” Chaudhary told reporters at the JDU office.

“Don’t forget that Ajit Pawar, too, was accused of corruption by BJP, which also used to demand his resignation (as deputy CM of MVA government). Now, the party has made him the deputy chief minister in its own government,” Chaudhary exclaimed.

Chaudhary alleged that the BJP “hates Bihar” after having lost power in the state, which is “back in the centre-stage of national politics” since the Opposition meeting hosted here by Nitish Kumar. “Therefore, they are trying to do a Maharashtra here. But, the Mahagathbandhan is too strong, said Choudhary, who also scoffed at the claim of a possible split in JDU made by BJP leader and former deputy CM Sushil Modi.”

“Why would anybody wish to leave the party that has the credible leadership of Nitish Kumar? And, even if somebody wanted to, why would he or she let intentions known to a man who is in political wilderness,” he questioned. “When people do jump ship, is it announced beforehand? Such developments are characterised by a secrecy which we saw in Maharashtra,” said the JDU leader, whose party had stunned the BJP last year by walking over to the Opposition camp.

Chaudhary also alleged that prospective BJP allies in Bihar like former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLJD and Chirag Paswan’s RLJD were spreading “rumours of split in JDU” to curry favour with the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He, however, declined to comment on the meeting between Nitish Kumar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh who had irked the JDU by attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building despite party decision to boycott the same.

