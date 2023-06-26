Caught smoking, Bihar teen dies after being brutally thrashed by school teachers

Bajrangi Kumar was mercilessly beaten up by his teacher Jay Prakash Yadav, who had caught him smoking in Madhuban market, grievously injuring him, which led to his death during treatment

In yet another shocking incident showing how the archaic and brutal methods are still used in the country to discipline erring students, a 15-year-old boy died in Madhuban in East Champaran district of Bihar last week, after he was mercilessly thrashed by his school teachers for smoking.

Media reports said the deceased, Bajrangi Kumar, had gone to Madhuban to get his mother’s mobile phone repaired. On his way back home around 11 on Saturday (June 24) morning, the boy was seen smoking by his teacher Vijay Kumar Yadav. The teacher took him to school and allegedly thrashed him brutally even as other staff joined in to punish him. They allegedly stripped the boy naked and beat him up using belts.

Yadav runs a private residential school, Madhuban Rising Star Prep School, where Bajrangi was a high school student. The boy fell unconscious as a result of thrashing, after which Yadav and his accomplices rushed him to a local nursing home in Madhuban. However, when his condition deteriorated, they referred him to Muzaffarpur. Bajrangi succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. Yadav, who denied the allegations of beating him to death, informed the boy’s family at night.

Bajrangi’s mother Urmila Devi has lodged an FIR against Vijay Kumar Yadav and another teacher, Jay Prakash Yadav, for murdering her son. After Bajrangi’s mother informed the police on Sunday morning, raids were conducted to arrest the accused, but both of them are absconding. Urmila Devi said that her son had visited their home at Banjariya village and returned to Madhuban on Saturday morning.

She further alleged that she was informed by Yadav at night that his son had died in Galaxy Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Her family members rushed to Muzaffapur and brought her son’s body to Madhuban. They informed the local police the next morning. The police have sent the body to Motihari Sadar hospital for autopsy.