Bihar begins caste-based census; Tejashwi says it will help weaker sections

The caste-based census, to be conducted in two phases across Bihar, will be completed by May; state government will spend Rs 500 crore from its contingency fund for the exercise

Bihar on Saturday began a massive state-wide caste-based head count, which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav described as “a historic step.” He added that only the BJP was opposed to it.

Yadav claimed the exercise would provide scientific data to implement welfare schemes for weaker sections of society. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader underlined that all parties of the ruling Mahagathbandhan favoured the survey.

“The enumeration exercise began in Bihar today. It is a historic step taken by the Mahagathbandhan government. Once it is completed, it will provide scientific data to the government for carrying out developmental work for people, including those who are deprived,” Yadav told the media.

“The BJP is anti-poor. It was always opposed to this exercise and has always been critical of the caste-based head count,” he added.

Nitish says exercise will benefit all

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the caste-based enumeration would benefit everyone.

The head count has been a major issue in Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and its allies have been demanding the exercise at the earliest after the Centre expressed its inability to undertake it.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases across Bihar, an official said.

“All households will be covered in the first phase, which will continue till January 21. In the second phase, from March, data on people belonging to all castes, sub-castes, and religions will be collected,” he said.

The enumerators will also gather information about the financial status of all people, PTI quoted Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh as saying.

The census will be completed by May, and the Bihar government will spend Rs 500 crore from its contingency fund for the exercise.

(With agency inputs)