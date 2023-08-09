When will PM Modi act on Manipur? Congress wants to know

The accompanying shrill rhetoric from Manipur CM and those who surround him makes it clear that there’s growing mistrust between BJP government in the state and BJP government in the Centre, Jairam Ramesh tweeted

The Congress on Wednesday (August 9) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he will act on Manipur as it alleged growing mistrust between Modi and the state governments.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted that Manipur faced a breakdown of constitutional machinery after the Manipur Police filed a FIR against Assam Rifles.

“This is the FIR filed by Manipur Police against Assam Rifles,” Ramesh said in the post, which carried the details of the FIR.

“The accompanying shrill rhetoric from the Manipur CM and those who surround him makes it clear that there’s growing mistrust between the BJP government in the state and the BJP government in the Centre.”

“Is this not breakdown of Constitutional machinery? Is this the double engine governance that Manipur voted for? When will the Prime Minister act?” the Congress leader then asked.

Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi added: “Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh is making serious charges against the Assam Rifles, which is directly under Union home minister Amit Shah.

“The failure to control Manipur is being increasingly put on the shoulders of the home ministry. Will PM Modi act or put party over nation?” Gogoi sought to know.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from the prime minister in parliament over Manipur, where ethnic violence since early May has left more than 160 people dead.

(With agency inputs)