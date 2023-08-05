Tripura: ‘Right-wingers’ thrash Class-10 boy for objecting to school hijab ban

Iliyas Sarkar Suman, 16, was allegedly dragged out of his school and assaulted by VHP activists because he protested against their objection to Muslim girls attending school in hijab

A teenager in Tripura was on Friday (August 4) dragged out of his school and assaulted, allegedly by right-wing men, apparently because he dared to protest against their objection to Muslim girls entering the school in hijab.

The incident took place at the government-aided Koroimura Higher Secondary School in Bishalgarh subdivision of Sepahijala district. Though the incident has sparked tension in the area, which has a mixed population, the Sepahijala district police claimed in a statement released on the same day that the incident was “in no way related to any religious issue”.

Right-wingers at school

There appear to be two versions of the series of incidents that led to the assault on Iliyas Sarkar Suman. NDTV quoted school authorities as saying that some former students, who claimed to be affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), visited the school a week ago and raised concerns about allowing Muslim students wear a hijab within the school premises.

They reportedly asked the headmaster to enforce a ban on hijab, arguing that it was against the prescribed government uniform. However, there are no clear instructions from the government regarding this. Hence, Priyatosh Nandi, the headmaster, verbally told all students not to wear a hijab in the school.

“After a meeting with teachers, I recently directed all students to attend school wearing proper uniform. However, some girls… said they cannot follow this directive as wearing hijab is a religious belief,” Nandi told reporters.

As several girls continued to attend their classes wearing hijabs, a group of students reportedly went to school in saffron-coloured kurta on Thursday (August 3). Nandi said he asked those students to follow the school uniform rule as well.

Locals’ version

However, following that, Suman and other students allegedly ransacked the headmaster’s room on Friday, PTI quoted a policeman as saying. After that, a mob gathered outside the school and allegedly attacked the student, a resident of Prabhurampur under the Bishalgarh police station, when he left the school.

Other media reports, however, quoted students and Suman’s family members as saying that the issue started when outsiders — namely, VHP activists — went to the school and objected to Muslim girls attending school in hijab. When Suman protested, they allegedly assaulted him.

Suman’s mother was quoted as alleging that the headmaster and teachers were nowhere to be seen while he was attacked. The boy was reportedly dragged out and beaten up in front of the school.

Assistant inspector-general (AIG) of police, law & order, Jyotishman Das reportedly told the media that Suman was taken to a nearby healthcare centre for treatment.

“Under control”

Following the incident, angry locals allegedly protested outside the school and blocked roads. Police claim the situation is under control and heavy security has been deployed in the area. As a precautionary measure, classes have been suspended and the state is closely monitoring the situation. Police have registered a case.

In a statement, the local police urged people to “maintain peace and tranquillity” and “avoid any kind of rumour”. They said “rumour mongers will be booked and strict action will be taken against them”.

The incident in Tripura is similar to the controversy that emerged in Karnataka last year when a college prohibited Muslim students from wearing hijabs in the class. The case is currently pending in Supreme Court.

(With agency inputs)