State, Centre working silently; Manipur situation to improve in 7-10 days: Assam CM

“Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile,” says Himanta Biswa Sarma

With the state and central governments working “silently” to restore peace, the situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within seven to 10 days, believes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma hit out at the Congress over leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the state and alleged that the party was showing its concern when “relative peace” had come in the northeastern state.

Also read: Manipur: What led to CM Biren Singh’s resignation bid, drama and somersault?

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dibrugarh, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener said, “The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.”

Sarma claimed there has been a lot of improvement in the neighbouring state in the last month.

Watch: Video: Ruins of Churachandpur, Manipur | The Federal Exclusive

“Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working. You can see what was the level of violence a month ago and what it is today,” he said, adding, “I can tell you with guarantee that there has been a vast improvement in the situation.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP’s trouble-shooter in the Northeast said, “Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile.”

(With agency inputs)