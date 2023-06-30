Rahul visits relief camps in Manipur’s Moirang; plans to meet Guv, civil society members

Rahul, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (June 30) visited two relief camps at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, party functionaries said.

Rahul, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a relief camp in Moirang, Manipur to meet the affected people who are staying here.

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

Rahul was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

Rahul trying to meet Manipur Governor

KC Venugopal said, “The sad situation of the state is unfortunate. We are trying to meet the Governor because there are so many deficiencies in the camps. So, Rahul Gandhi is trying to meet the Governor. We are seeking time, it will be around 1-1.30 pm.”

KC Venugopal says, "…The sad situation of the state is unfortunate…We are trying to meet the Governor because there are so many deficiencies in the camps. So, Rahul Gandhi is trying to meet the Governor…We are seeking…"

Rahul will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, they said.

Relief camps in Churachandpur

On Thursday (June 29), he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected towns in the ethnic rioting which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Rahul eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies)