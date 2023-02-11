PM Modi in Tripura: BJP brought development; freed state of fear, violence

“For decades, rule of Congress and Communists hindered Tripura’s development; they created division among tribals,” PM Narendra Modi says at poll rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 11) slammed the Left Front-Congress alliance in Tripura, claiming the parties had hindered the north-eastern state’s development for decades. He claimed the BJP government has brought development to the poll-bound state.

Addressing a poll rally at Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district, Modi said, “For decades, the rule of Congress and Communists hindered Tripura’s development. The BJP government has brought development in Tripura. Violence and backwardness are not the identity of Tripura anymore. The BJP has freed the state of fear and violence.”

He said that the Left-Congress alliance had “pushed back Tripura on every parameter of development” but now, Tripura has a “double engine of development.” “Your votes will keep Leftists away from power, ensure continuation of the ‘double-engine’ government in Tripura,” he added.

“Cong-Left betrayed people”

“Congress, Left only know how to betray the poor; people suffered due to years of their misgovernance,” he said. “Earlier, police stations in Tripura were captured by CPM cadres, but now, under BJP rule, there’s a rule of law in the state. Now, there’s women empowerment in the state and there is an ease of living,” he added.

He also made a veiled reference to Tipra Motha led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma by saying that some other parties were helping the Opposition alliance “from behind,” and warned that any vote for them would take Tripura “several years back.”

“Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, as they want to stop welfare schemes. They created division among tribals, whereas BJP resolved the Bru issue,” he added. “The BJP is working for the uplift of tribals across India,” he asserted.

“Act East Policy to benefit Tripura

He added that Tripura’s economy would benefit from the Act East Policy and it will become a gateway to South East Asia.

Modi also listed the initiatives taken by the BJP government for the development of the state, saying 5,000 km of roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. “A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fibre and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the North East and Tripura with ports,” he said.

Modi to visit state on February 13”

PM Modi was supposed to speak at Gomati around 3 pm, ANI reported, quoting Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Saha, BJP state in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and other leaders welcomed Modi in the state. The report, citing party sources, said Modi would also visit the state on February 13.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats, leaving five for its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front Of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also announced candidates for all the 60 seats in the state.

Polls to the 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly will be held on February 16, whereas elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27. The counting of votes for all the three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

(With agency inputs)