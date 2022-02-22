BJP laid foundation of Manipur’s growth for next 25 years: Modi

Stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent. So, the people of Manipur should re-elect the BJP government, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (February 22) that the BJP’s “double-engine” government has laid a strong foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said that the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.

“Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality,” Modi said.

“In the last five years, BJPs “double-engine” government has worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur,” Modi said, adding that “you saw both good governance and good intention”.

“Through hard work we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years,” Modi said.

“This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,” Modi said.

Urging the youth of the state to vote for the BJP, Modi said that when first-time voters press the button, they become an essential part of the government.

“The stability and peace which were established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent,” Modi said. “To achieve this, it is absolutely necessary to have a BJP government in the state,” he said.

