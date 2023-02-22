Meghalaya polls: BJP like a class bully, respects no one, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP at a poll rally in Shillong calling them a 'class bully', and simultaneously hit out at the Trinamool Congress for participating in the Meghalaya election to ensure victory for the BJP

On Wednesday (February 22), addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Rahul alleged that the BJP was akin to a “class bully” that respects no one because it thinks that it knows everything. “The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively,” he said.

Only a coward tries to impose his will on others. We’ve to fight this ideology with love, respect and non-violence, he added.

Also, he assured the people of Meghalaya that the Congress would not let the BJP harm their language, culture and history.

Pointing to the traditional jacket he was wearing, Gandhi told the rally, “I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language – I would be insulting you.”

In the same breath, Gandhi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, raising the incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal. He accused the TMC of fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the north-eastern state.

“You know the history of the TMC – the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC’s idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power,” he alleged.

Rahul also alleged that the Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government in the state was involved in corruption.

