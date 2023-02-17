Meghalaya denied development due to ‘twin evils’: Union minister Sonowal

The BJP was part of the NPP-led MDA government in the state, but is fighting all the 60 seats on its own in the February 27 elections.

Meghalaya had been denied development by the twin evils of nepotism and corruption, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal alleged on Thursday (February 16), urging people to vote for the BJP to ensure peace and progress in the state.

Addressing election rallies at Tikrikilla and Jonglapara in the Garo Hills, he alleged the NPP government and the previous Congress government were corrupt and indulged in nepotism, and deprived the people of development.

“We know how these twin evils once dominated the national narrative but due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his welfare schemes for the betterment of society and empowerment of people, those who live by these twin evils have become peripheral,” said Sonowal, the minister for Ports and Ayush.

“BJP has been working diligently to wipe out corruption and empower talented people to make nepotism irrelevant,” he said.

He urged the people of Meghalaya to vote for peace, development, and social security. Sonowal said that under the leadership of Modi, more than 80 crore people in the country were receiving free ration every month.

“Meghalaya is an important state where people deserve to be part of the historic initiatives undertaken by the Centre,” he said. “A BJP government in Meghalaya will fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he added.

The BJP was part of the NPP-led MDA government in the state, but is fighting all the 60 seats on its own in the February 27 elections.

