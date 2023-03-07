Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma-led 12-member coalition ministry sworn in

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers

National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

Sangma’s cabinet

BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

In all, seven other MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma’s cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit attended the swearing in ceremony as did BJP president J P Nadda.

BJP u-turn

Interestingly, the saffron party had described Sangma’s government as most corrupt in the run up to the election but was the among the first parties to strike a post-election deal to set up a government in the north-eastern state.

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs, including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.

On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

(With agency inputs)