Manipur violence: Tribal outfit meets Amit Shah, raises 5 key demands

Among the ITLF's demands are total separation from Manipur and the burial of the bodies of Kuki-Zo community members

In an effort to bring peace to violence-torn Manipur, a collective of tribals from the state on Wednesday (August 10) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and raised their various demands.

A delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) held talks with the home minister, ITLF Secretary Muan Tombing said.

The ITLF has been seeking solutions to their five key demands, which include total separation from Manipur and the burial of the bodies of Kuki-Zo community members. The bodies are currently lying in Imphal and the group has been demanding that they be brought to Churachandpur.

According to an ITLF memorandum, addressed to the Union home minister and submitted through the headquarters of the 27 Sector, Assam Rifles, early this week, the tribal body had a long deliberation with various stake-holders on the request of Shah to delay the burial for another five days.

The ITLF leaders reached Delhi via Aizawl, the capital of neighbouring Mizoram. Shah had earlier extended an invitation to the ITLF for a meeting with him in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Ethnic clashes first broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur on May 3 and since then more than 180 people have lost their lives.

