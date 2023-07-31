Manipur video victims file fresh plea in SC; hearing today by CJI-led bench

Last week, the MHA informed the Supreme Court that the case had been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation

The two tribal women who were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur on May 4 in the now widely-circulated video have filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court against the Central and State governments seeking justice. They have also made a request that their identities should not be revealed.

A Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the plea and review the response from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the incident on Monday (July 31).

Last week, the MHA informed the Supreme Court that the case had been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The MHA also requested the top court to transfer the case outside Manipur to ensure a speedy and fair trial.

(With agency inputs)