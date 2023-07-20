Manipur CM has assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on video of women paraded naked

Taking to Twitter, Irani, the Union Women and Child Development, called the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”

Amid severe backlash over a viral video in which two Manipuri women are seen being paraded naked by a mob, Union Minister Smriti Irani said she has spoken to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the matter and has been assured of quick action against the perpetrators.

Taking to Twitter, Irani, the Union Women and Child Development, called the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman” and said the Manipur chief minister has assured her that that “no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice”.

“The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile the Centre has ordered Twitter and other social media platforms to ban sharing of the viral video.

“It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation,” ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the “despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

