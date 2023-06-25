Manipur CM briefs Amit Shah, says ‘violence controlled to great extent’

Biren Singh said there has been no report of casualties since June 13 in Manipur due to the violence. He said the home minister assured him that the central government will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the troubled north-eastern state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who arrived in the national capital from Imphal on Sunday (June 25) morning, met Union home minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence and apprised him about the “evolving situation” in the troubled north-eastern state.

After the meeting, Singh also tweeted that the ‘state and central government have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week’.

“Called on Honble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week,” he tweeted.

Singh said there has been no report of casualties since June 13 due to the violence. He said the home minister assured him that the central government will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur.

The chief minister said Shah “advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace” and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure peace prevails.

“I was joined by BJP National Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj Ji, Honble MP Rajya Sabha Shri @MaharajaManipur Ji and Honble Speaker Shri Th Satyabrata Singh Ji,” he said.

All-party meet

This comes a day after the home minister chaired an all-party meeting in Delhi over the Manipur situation. Eighteen political parties, four MPs from the north-east and two chief ministers from the region attended the three-hour-long meeting.

The home minister told the all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring the situation in the violence-hit state since day one and “guiding us with full sensitivity” to find a solution to the problem.

Shah told the meeting the situation in Manipur was slowly returning to normal and not a single person has died since June 13 in the violence in the north-eastern state.

The home minister, who had convened the meeting, sought the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest. Shah told the meeting the Modi government is committed to solve the Manipur problem by taking everyone together.

