Manipur: BJP ally KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt

KPA president Tongmang Haokip says decision was taken after careful consideration of current conflagration

NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Sunday (August 6) withdrew its support from the N Biren Singh government in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been raging for the past three months, claiming over 160 lives.

Advertisement

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party’s decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur.

The KPA’s withdraw is unlikely to disturb the BJP government which has 37 members in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren SIngh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” Haokip said in the letter.

The KPA has two MLAs in the assembly – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

The NPP has seven MLAs and the NPF has five. The Congress, too, has five legislators.

KPA general secretary W Lalam Hangshing told PTI: “We have sent the letter to the Governor by e-mail. We have two MLAs, and had given outside support to the government. In view of the present situation, the association is infructuous.”

(With inputs from agencies)