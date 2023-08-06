Manipur: 15 houses torched, 1 person shot in fresh wave of violence

As Saturday evening unfolded, a mob unleashed havoc at Langol Games village.

Officials reported that a bout of fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Imphal West district, resulting in 15 houses being set ablaze on Saturday evening (August 5). Advertisement The incident happened on Saturday evening in Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, the officials said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East districts Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, they said, adding that firefighters doused the blaze.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

Reports said that at least six people including a father-son duo have been killed in the last 24 hours while 16 people have been injured in day-long attacks along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas since Saturday morning.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

