Manipur: 1 killed as armed assailants attack village defence force in Kangpokpi district

Police said, on Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village's defence force members

A person was killed when armed assailants on Sunday (July 16) attacked the village defence force of a community at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said on Monday (July 17).

Sources said, while women and children from the village were relocated to Churachandpur earlier following ethnic clashes on May 3, only the community’s defence forces remained in the village, guarding its borders.

On Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village defence force members. One person was killed in the firing, officials said. The assailants escaped after the Assam Rifles reached the spot.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 and over 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Last week witnessed a few violence-free days but the lull was broken with the killing of a Nara Maring woman in Imphal West on Saturday. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the woman’s murder.

