Konyak Naga tribe declares ‘strict non-cooperation’ with Army

Konyak Union says students, societies and villages councils must say no to ‘development packages', sever ‘public relations’ with armed forces

Following the standoff over the killing of 14 civilians in Oting village on December 4-5 in Nagaland’s Mon district, the Konyak Union (KU) has hardened its stand against the armed forces. The KU, the apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe — one of the ethnic groups residing in Mon — has made a fresh non-cooperation declaration against the Army. It has further said the Konyak community will sever ‘all forms of public relations’ with the forces.

The statement was jointly signed by the KU, apex women’s organisation Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK), and the Konyak Student Union.

Hardened stance

Last Saturday, the Konyaks had asked all the units of the Assam Rifles battalion to move out of Mon. On Monday, the KU came out with several some more ‘non-cooperation regulation’. It said till ‘justice is delivered’ to the victims, there will be ‘total restriction of Indian military force convoy and patrolling’, and no “military recruitment rallies” within Mon district will be allowed. Further, it has announced non-acceptance of ‘developmental packages’ from the forces.

Advertisement

Also read: North-eastern states use sedition tool to suppress voices of dissent

The union also directed villages councils, students and societies that have accepted compensation packages to ‘immediately denounce any forms of assured packages’ from the armed forces.

Customary landowners should immediately denounce past land agreements made to set up military base camps, said the KU. This would apply to areas within the jurisdiction of Naginimora, Tizit, Lampong Sheanghah, Wakching Town, Mon Town, Longshen Town, Sheanghah Wamsa, Longwa, Chenmoho, Chenloishu, Wangti, Aboi, Angjangyang, Tobu and Monyakshu, said media reports.

Support for survivors

The KU and affiliated organisations have asked the Nagaland government to assume responsibility for the two survivors of the ambush, who are undergoing treatment in Assam. Since they are key witnesses, the State should take care of their medical treatment, safety and complete recovery, said the groups.

Further, the KU has asked the Oting village council to denounce the ‘commendable certificate’ it had won in 1958 from the Union government for helping it maintain peace in the region.

The Konyaks plan a mass agitation on Thursday, December 16, under which public rallies will be across Mon district. Black flags will be hoisted on vehicles, and the people will wear black badges.