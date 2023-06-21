Kamakhya Temple annual fair: Sea of devotees arrive amid security cordon

The Ambubachi Mela is held in the temple premises and is one the major tourist event in Assam, attracting around 25 lakh footfalls; the temple is one of the oldest centres of Tantric practices

The annual Ambubachi Mela at Assam’s famed Kamakhya temple, which attracts lakhs of devotees, will start on Thursday amidst elaborate security and administrative arrangements.

The temple door will be closed and all worship stopped from what is known as ‘pravritti’ on the night of June 22-23. Devotees will be allowed back into the shrine from the morning of June 26.

The doors of the temple at Nilachal hills in Guwahati remain closed, marking the belief that the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya falls during the period.

Three temporary camps have been set up for the devotees at Pandu Port, the Kamakhya railway station and the Sonaram Higher Secondary School field, Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said in Guwahati.

Temple arrangements

Entry of vehicles to Nilachal hill has been restricted and the timings of allowing devotees to visit the temple premise fixed from 5 am to 9 pm.

Facilities for drinking water, rest sheds and medical booths have been made for the devotees, the officials said.

Besides police personnel, volunteers, private security guards and others have been engaged to ensure the Mela is held without any problem.

The Kamakhya temple is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.