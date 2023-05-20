Indian Army rescues 400 stranded tourists from rain-hit Sikkim

They included 216 men, 113 women and 54 children; all of them were moved to three army camps and provided hot meals and warm clothing

The Indian Army has rescued nearly 400 tourists, including 54 children, who were stranded in Sikkim after torrential rains triggered landslides and roadblocks, it was announced on Saturday.

Heavy rains lashed Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang on Friday, stranding the tourists who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen Valley at Chungthang.

Also read: Sikkim: Seven tourists killed, 11 injured in avalanche; rescue operations on

On request from civilian authorities, the army brought the tourists to safety, a military official said. They included 216 men, 113 women and 54 children. All of them were moved to three army camps and provided hot meals and warm clothing.

Advertisement

The soldiers even vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable at night, the official said.

(With agency inputs)