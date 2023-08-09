Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act not a threat to Nagas: Nagaland CM Rio

Nagaland CM told reporters that in Nagaland, hardly 5 per cent of the land and forest cover belongs to government, while more than 95 per cent are owned by individuals or community

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday (August 9) asserted that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 is not a threat to Nagas as more than 95 per cent of forest cover in the state belong to individuals or community.

Highlighting the distribution of forest resources in Nagaland, Rio stated, “In Nagaland, hardly 5 per cent of the land and forest cover belongs to the government while more than 95 per cent are owned by individuals or community,” he said while replying to a query of PTI on the stand of the state government on the passing of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill by Parliament recently.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on August 2 and subsequently received the President’s assent on August 4, thereby becoming law.

The chief minister, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Kohima, said Article 371 (A) gives special protection to Nagas on land and its resources. He added, “We feel that it is not a threat to the state but we will make further study on its implication and we will not make any reactions for now.”

On the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu appealing to the state government to summon an emergency Assembly session and reject the Act, Rio agreed saying that any MLA can raise the issue and it will be discussed. He assured that the matter would be discussed and addressed as per parliamentary procedures.

(With inputs from agencies)