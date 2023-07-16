Manipur: FIR lodged against popular singer as song triggers row

According to Zomi Students Federation, the song’s lyrics called for violence against a community

The Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) has lodged an FIR against singer Jayenta Loukrakpam, popularly known as Tapta, for his controversial song that triggered a row in ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

According to ZSF, the song’s lyrics called for violence against a community. ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing, who filed the FIR at Churachandpur police station on July 13, accused Tapta of promoting enmity between different communities.

The singer earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album titled ‘Power of Attraction’. Over the years, he garnered a substantial following across all communities in the state, earning him a dedicated fan base.

More than 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state on May 3. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

