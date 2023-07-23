DCW chief Maliwal in Manipur to ‘assist’ people; urges PM Modi to visit

Mahiwal told reporters when she landed in Imphal on July 23 that women in Manipal have already approached her and that violence is affecting them for the last three months

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who is on a visit to Manipur said on Sunday (July 23) that she is in the troubled state to assist people in the ethnic-strife torn state and not to indulge in politics.

Advertisement

Further, she said that she would go back if those who should be in Manipur visited the state. And went on to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani to visit the state to look into people’s suffering.

“I have not come here to do politics, but to assist people…I would appeal to the PM and Union minister for WCD to come and visit the state,” the feisty DCW chief told reporters at Imphal airport.

“Women here have already approached me…violence is affecting them for the last three months,” she said, adding that she had earlier announced she would be going ahead with her visit to the state despite the state government allegedly denying her permission for the visit.

Also read: Manipur: Fake news, rumour mills fuelling ethnic violence, say officials

In a tweet on Sunday, Maliwal said she has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit.

“Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors,” Maliwal tweeted.

Maliwal also shared a copy of a letter written to the Manipur chief minister on Sunday, in which she had urged him to facilitate her visit, while ensuring that she will not do anything to create problems for the state government.

“I seek an urgent meeting with your hon’ble self to discuss the extremely pertinent issue of the human rights violations and sexual assault cases occurring in Manipur… Several Manipuri women have come to Delhi in order to escape the ongoing violence in the state. I wish to discuss issues regarding their welfare as well with your hon’ble self,” she said in the letter.

She also sought the CM’s support to visit the violence-affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are presently staying.