BJP MLAs to elect chief minister designate in Tripura

The newly elected BJP MLAs in Tripura are set to meet later on Monday to elect the chief minister at the party’s office here, a party leader said.

In the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 32 of the 60 seats. Its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), won one seat.

“The newly elected members will elect the leader of the BJP legislators. The party’s Northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, will also join the meeting,” Sunit Sarka, the party media in-charge, told PTI.

He declined to say who is likely to be the leader, who will also be the chief minister.

Manik Saha

There is speculation that Manik Saha, who has tendered his resignation, is likely to be the next chief minister of the second BJP-IPFT government.

“He is a educated, gentleman and has a clean image. I hope no other name will come up at the meeting as his replacement,” a BJP leader said.

“Saha had taken charge at a difficult time and led the party to a crucial victory. He deserves to be the next chief minister”, he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Darma has already visited the state and held meetings with senior party colleagues on the formation of the next cabinet.

Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday.

Amit Shah

Shah is likely to visit the state on Tuesday to give a final touch to the cabinet.

The BJP-led government will take oath on March 8 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president JP Nadda and several BJP chief ministers are expected to join the swearing in ceremony.

(With agency inputs)