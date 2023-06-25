Assam floods: Over 4 lakh remain affected; 3 dead; Amit Shah promises help

1,118 villages remain under water; 8,469.56 hectares of crop area damaged across state

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with over 4 lakh people hit across nine districts, even though water levels have started receding, an official said on Sunday (June 25).

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

Union Home Minister on Sunday took to Twitter to state that he had spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured “all possible assistance”. He added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already working to conduct rescue and relief operations.

Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2023

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people have been impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.

The water levels have begun to recede in some areas, the official said.

The administration has been operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts.

At present, 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectare of crop area has been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Assam's Nalbari remains grim as water level rises following incessant rainfall. Nearly 4.89 lakh people in 19 districts have been affected due to flood situation. pic.twitter.com/IQuhSeHZGo — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Massive erosion was seen in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said.

Places in Karimganj have also reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Lakhimpur, the report said.

Urban areas were inundated at many places in Darrang district, the ASDMA said, adding that the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Neamatighat.

(With agency inputs)