Assam child-marriage arrests divide civil society; some say it’s not a solution

In most of the arrests made, the couples may be adults now; if they have not filed petitions for annulling their marriages, the state has no business interfering in their personal lives, says lawyer

Civil society in Assam is divided over the 3,000 arrests made related to child marriages in the north-eastern state. One section asserts that mere law enforcement cannot be the solution, while the other argues that at least the law is being discussed and may prove to be a deterrent.

More than 3,000 people, allegedly associated with child marriages, have been apprehended across Assam and lodged in temporary jails, with charges under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006. The arrests have sparked protests by women, who have decried the arrest of the sole breadwinners of their families.

Lawyer’s take

Human rights lawyer Debasmita Ghosh argued that once a marriage is consummated, the law considers it to be valid and children born of such unions enjoy all legal rights.

Advertisement

The law states that a child marriage is voidable only if a person, who was a child at the time of the marriage, files a petition before a district court. If the petitioner is a minor, a guardian can file it on her/his behalf, she told PTI.

Also read: Child marriages: Assam crackdown attacks the symptom, ignores the problem

If the petition is being filed by the person who was married as a child, it must be done so within two years of the person attaining adulthood, Ghosh said.

In most of the arrests made, the couples may be adults now and, if they have not filed petitions for annulling their marriages, the state has no business interfering in their personal lives, Ghosh added.

Besides, the law was enacted in 2006, and the name itself suggests marriages should be prohibited, but why was it not done so by agencies responsible for it, she questioned.

“Social evil, not law-and-order problem”

Academic Manorama Sarma said child marriages must end but it is a social evil, not a law-and-order problem. Taking care of women’s education, health facilities, and access to livelihood is the way to end it and not by implementing a law retrospectively. It should be strictly implemented prospectively, the retired professor said.

Women rights activist Anurita Pathak Hazarika said a sociological analysis of child marriages must be done through the gender lens and how inequality impacts these practices. Awareness on such issues, including sexual reproductive health rights, must be institutionalised by including it in the school curricula, she added.

Also read: Assam child marriages: Social reform, not police action, is the way out

Child rights activist Miguel Das Queah said, “The state government wanted to send across a strong message that child marriages must stop, but it should have considered the protests that would take place following such action.”

“Police face stiff resistance when they try to prevent a child marriage. In this case, so many people have been arrested; there were bound to be protests. The campaign should have been better planned,” added Queah, the founder of Universal Team for Social Action and Help (UTSAH).

Long-term campaign needed

A long-term sustained campaign is required to completely eradicate the menace of child marriage, he said. The activist added that the PCMA, 2006, under which a court can sentence an offender to two years’ imprisonment and slap a fine of Rs 1 lakh, has certain limitations.

According to the law, if both the girl and the boy were minors during their marriage but are now adults, they won’t be penalised but action will be taken against the adults who arranged the wedlock.

Also read: Assam: Families blame erroneous data for child marriage arrests

The couple, even after becoming adults, will be considered as children in conflict with the law and will be prosecuted under the Juvenile Justice Act, Queah pointed out.

Moreover, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), under which those marrying children below the age of 14 would be booked as per the state cabinet’s decision, criminalises all sexual acts between adults and those aged below 18.

“According to POCSO Act, any sexual act between an adult and a minor is rape. The criminal angle will be considered only in cases of trafficking and use of deceit in marriages,” Queah added.

“Police alone cannot be blamed”

Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) chairperson Sunita Changkakoti claimed that after the strong message sent out by the state government, people are now discussing the law about which many were unaware.

“People are now aware that a law exists under which child marriage is punishable,” she said.

“The police may not have responded to the issue earlier, but they alone cannot be blamed, as even the health department did not report teenage pregnancies, while teachers did not report whether girls dropping out of schools had got married,” she added.

Also read: They took my husband away: Assam’s child bride recalls crackdown

All stakeholders, including school management committees, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, and panchayat representatives, have responsibilities in preventing child marriages, she said.

“We have initiated awareness campaigns in districts where there is a high incidence of child marriage and asked authorities to register a few cases to send a message,” Changkakoti added.

(With agency inputs)