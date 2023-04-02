Arvind Kejriwal offers tea, Delhi tour to Himanta after warning

Himanta Sarma had accused Arvind Kejriwal of cowardice, claiming that he is taking shelter behind the veil of immunity in the Delhi assembly and spreading falsehoods.

During his first political rally in Assam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s warning about a remark made in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal slammed Sarma, stating that open threats are not suitable for a Chief Minister and questioned Sarma’s leadership, claiming that he has only engaged in “dirty politics” over the past seven years.

Sarma had previously challenged Kejriwal to repeat allegations that there were cases against him in other states. In response, Kejriwal stated that the people of Assam are hospitable and don’t give threats, and Sarma should learn about Assam’s culture and tradition.

Sarma had previously called Kejriwal a coward who hides behind the veil of immunity in the Delhi Assembly while spreading falsehoods. He also challenged Kejriwal to make accusations against him outside the assembly premises, which he would counter with legal action as he had done with Kejriwal’s colleague Manish Sisodia.

In July, Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a defamation case against Manish Sisodia after he alleged in a press conference that the Assam government had awarded contracts to firms owned by Sarma’s wife and son’s business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

During a political rally in Assam, Arvind Kejriwal responded to Sarma’s warning by inviting him to Delhi as his guest and offering him tea. Kejriwal criticised Sarma’s behaviour, stating that such open threats are not appropriate for a Chief Minister.

Kejriwal also reiterated his question about the educational qualifications of the Prime Minister, emphasizing that an uneducated person cannot lead an aspirational generation.

Kejriwal then compared his ‘Delhi model’ of development to the BJP’s governance and accused all parties that came to power in Assam of cheating and looting the people. He promised to do good work in Assam if given the opportunity, just as his party is doing in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied Kejriwal on his visit, and they are expected to make important announcements during their trip.