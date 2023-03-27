Arunachal Pradesh: Two NSCN-K militants escape from jail after killing guard

The two militants, Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired upon him at around 5 pm on March 26 and escaped from the jail

Two militants of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN (K) escaped from Khonsa Jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh by killing a security guard on duty, police said on Monday (March 27).

The two militants, Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at the UTP cell of the jail, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired upon him at around 5 pm on Sunday (March 26) and escaped from the jail, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Arunachal Pradesh | 2 prisoners including a militant of NSCN-K (NS) escaped from Khonsa jail in Tirap district on Sunday after killing security personnel. They have taken away an AK 47. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prisoners in the area: Arunachal Pradesh… — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Bosai, who was shot in the stomach, died on the way to a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Kitnya, who hails from Kharsang in Changlang district, was an undertrial prisoner. Lowang, a native of Borduria village in Tirap district, was serving his sentence for murder.

A manhunt is on to locate the escaped prisoners, led by Tirap SP and Commanding Officer of the 6th Assam Rifles, the spokesperson said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those liable for dereliction of duties, Singh added.

(With agency inputs)