Amid signs of widening rift within Manipur BJP, party to hold meeting on Friday

Even as three BJP MLAs have resigned from their administrative posts, the Manipur BJP unit is scheduled to hold a meeting at 11 am on Friday

The Manipur BJP unit will hold a meeting on Friday (April 21) to discuss the resignation of three MLAs from their administrative posts within a fortnight and indications of a widening rift within the ruling party in the state, said sources in Imphal.

BJP MLA Paonam Brojen was the third legislator to resign on Thursday. He gave up the chairmanship of Manipur Development Society citing “personal grounds” as a reason. Shortly after his resignation was made public, the announcement about the meeting was made.

A party source told the media that a meeting has been scheduled at 11 am on Friday. And that top leaders of the state BJP including legislators are expected to attend the meeting.

Trouble seems to be brewing for Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as a group of BJP MLAs are currently camping in New Delhi, reportedly seeking the intervention of the central leadership of the party for a change of chief minister or at least a rejig in the State Cabinet.

They want to meet the party’s central leadership and voice their grievances. Three of them have resigned from the administrative posts they were holding.

The fourth legislator has filed a complaint with the Manipur police against the BJP state Minority Morcha president for “threatening” him through a Facebook post. Their moves have caused speculation that dissension was brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government.

Earlier, party legislator Karam Shyam resigned on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had “not been assigned any responsibility”. On April 8, another MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam quit as the advisor to the chief minister citing a similar grievance.

The fourth MLA, Khwairakpam Raghumani, has lodged a complaint with the state police against the president of state BJP Minority Morcha Asker Ali for a Facebook post, which the legislator interpreted as a “threat” to his life. Ali allegedly commented on the four MLA’s move to sound out the BJP’s top leadership, stating “Let this be the last trip to Delhi” in Manipuri language.

In his complaint, Raghumani claimed Ali, “Has issued this statement while I am away in Delhi and he seems to be threatening that this will be my last trip to Delhi or anywhere.”