34 arrested in Assam for ‘links’ with Al-Qaeda

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the police have also found army training camps by Bangladeshis during searches and that some new groups are trying to spread radicalism among youth

Assam Police have arrested over 34 people for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

“More than 34 people affiliated with Al-Qaeda have already been arrested. Assam Police won’t allow these kinds of conspiracies to succeed. Some Army training camps have been set up by Bangladeshis,” he said.

“There are different types of groups of Madrasas in Assam…Some new groups are sprouting up and taking advantage. Conspiracy hatching from outside Assam, currently from Bangladesh and Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, influencing youth to spread radicalisation,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The arrests come two days after two suspected Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists were nabbed by police in Goalpura districts.

Police said, during interrogation it was found that he duo – Abdus Subhan, the Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Masjid, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, the Imam of Tilapara Natun Masjid, had organised a religious meet in December 2019 at Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa, where several Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links with AQIS were invited to speak.

Police said the duo have confessed of being members of AQIS and of having recruited sleeper cells for the outfit.