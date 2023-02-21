Woman BSF constable accuses commander of rape in Bengal’s Krishnagunj

The BSF has confirmed the incident, stating that the survivor reported it on February 19, following which she was taken to Kolkata for medical examination and an FIR was filed against the accused

A woman BSF constable has been allegedly raped by a BSF commander at Nadia Camp in West Bengal’s Krishnagunj.

According to sources, the BSF brought the survivor to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for medical examination following which an FIR was lodged.

The accused commanded has been suspended from duty, the BSF said.

According to the BSF, the lady constable reported the incident on February 19. Based on her complaint a departmental inquiry was initiated and the erring official suspended, the BSF told The Federal.