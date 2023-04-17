West Bengal: CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in teachers’ recruitment scam

Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in WB govt-aided schools

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was on Monday morning (April 17) taken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school-jobs-for-graft scam case, an official said.

Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government-aided schools.

Saha was arrested on Monday morning (April 17) and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

He will be taken to the investigative agency’s offices in Kolkata, other officials said.

One of two mobile phones belonging to the MLA was fished out of a pond adjacent to his house on Sunday evening (April 16) in the course of the CBI raid.

