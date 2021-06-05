Mukul Roy’s son says he is ‘grateful to Mamata Banerjee’

A day before, PM Narendra Modi had called up Mukul Roy amid reports that he is planning a ‘ghar wapsi’ to TMC, the party he co-founded with Mamata

After getting a massive mandate in the recent West Bengal elections, Trinamool Congress seems to be consolidating its base further by trying to win back old guards.

Subhrangshu Roy, the son of BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, told News18 Bangla that he is thankful to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for being with his family when they needed her the most.

“West Bengal does not accept divisive politics. I have understood that…Anything is possible in politics,” Subhrangshu told News18 Bangla.

Subhrangshu Roy’s media statement is clearly seen as an indication that Mukul Roy may go back to the Trinamool fold, sooner or later. His mother, Krishna Roy, is on life support at a private hospital in Kolkata while Mukul Roy is recovering from COVID.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew and the newly appointed party general secretary, too visited Kolkata’s Apollo Hospitals where Subhrangshu’s mother is undergoing treatment.

“Abhishek has been enquiring about my mother’s health for the last two weeks….(despite being in) an opponent party, he came to see my mother. I am grateful to him,” Subhrangshu said.

“I am grateful that Mamata Banerjee, through various means, has enquired how my father is doing in the post-Covid period. Their family is with us in this hour of need,” Subhrangshu said in the interview.

“At times…parents suffer due to a son’s deeds. I personally feel that my mother is suffering because of my bad deed,” he added.

Subhrangshu lost the recent assembly polls from Bijpur constituency as a BJP candidate.

Mukul Roy joined the BJP in 2017 and was made the national vice-president in 2020. He won from Krishnanagar Uttar seat in the recent assembly elections.