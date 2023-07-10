TMC announces 6 Rajya Sabha candidates including Derek O’Brien

"May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN," it added

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday (July 10) announced the names of its spokesperson Derek O’Brien and five others as candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections.

The others are Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

Elections for a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats will take place in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal on July 24.

O’Brien, Sen, Ray, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri are retiring from West Bengal. Dev, a former Congress leader, and Chetri have been dropped for now.

“We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the Rajya Sabha elections,” the TMC tweeted.

“May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN,” it added.

