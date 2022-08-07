Security beefed up at Kolkata museum after CISF personnel kills colleague

A CISF personnel killed a colleague and injured an assistant commandant of the force in indiscriminate firing on Saturday (August 6)

Security was heightened at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday (August 7) after a CISF personnel killed a colleague and injured an assistant commandant of the force in indiscriminate firing.

CISF head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra who fired around 15 rounds from an automatic rifle on Saturday (August 6) evening, was arrested, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

An official at the state-run SSKM Hospital said that the injured assistant commandant of CISF who suffered a bullet wound in one hand was in a stable condition.

Security arrangements at the Indian Museum, the oldest and largest in the country, were increased following the incident, officials said.

Mishra has alleged that he was subjected to “harassment” by a superior for over two months which led him to resort to the indiscriminate firing that killed one CISF personnel and injured another.

The firing incident took place at the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) barrack at the Indian Museum situated near Esplanade in Kolkata.

CISF has been in charge of security at the museum since December 2019. In June a city police constable had fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata before shooting himself dead. A woman travelling pillion on a two-wheeler died after being hit in the firing.

