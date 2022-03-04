Coal mining protests may ruin TMC attempt to shed anti-industry image

The ambitious project has now run into hurdles over land acquisition and environment issues

Protests against a proposed coal mining project in West Bengal threaten to upset the Trinamool Congress government’s attempt, in its third term, to shed its anti-industry image.

So far only 1,600 people, out of about 5,000 families to be displaced by the project at Deucha Panchami, in Birbhum district, have given consent to part with their land even after the state government increased the compensation package.

Of the “willing” land givers, about 260 have received compensations amidst mixed response from locals about the proposed mining at the coal block, considered to be the largest in India and the second-largest in the world.

It has an estimated reserve of around 1,198 million tonnes of coal and 1,400 million cubic metres of basalt spread over an area of around 9.7 kilometre. The block has 12 villages having a population of over 20,000, mostly comprising Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and minorities.

For Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government, which came to power in 2011 riding on anti-land acquisition movements against a Tata car factory in Singur and a chemical hub in Nandigram, the mining project is important to showcase the job-starved state as a viable investment destination.

In its earlier two terms, the TMC government prioritised implementation of social security schemes. After being re-elected last year, Banerjee announced that the focus of her government in the third term would be on industry.

Accordingly, Banerjee has set up a group of industries chaired by her to facilitate quick clearance of investment proposals.

Lack of industries in West Bengal leads to large-scale migration of youth to other states for jobs and also stagnates the state’s revenue collection, which in turn puts strain on the exchequer in implementing social security schemes.

While pushing for the ₹35,000 crore coal mining project, Banerjee said that it would create at least one lakh jobs and would immensely boost the state’s economy.

The compensation package announced for those who would give up their land has been regarded as generous. Its success would make it a model for getting land for any future project in the state, where land acquisition is always a thorny proposition.

The initial package has been further revised by the state cabinet recently to make it more lucrative. As per the revised package, the built-up area for houses to be offered was raised to 700 square feet from 600sqft.

Those who will not take dwelling units will get ₹7 lakh under the revised package instead of ₹5 lakh. Besides, the state government has also announced that the land givers will be paid three times the prevailing market value of their plot.

“We have prepared a land-for-land and house-for-house compensation package and decided to give 100 per cent solatium on land price, which has never been seen before,” Banerjee said after revising the package last month.

In the new package the subsistence allowance was hiked to ₹1.5 lakh from ₹1 lakh. It promised a job in the rank of junior constable to one member of each of the affected families. Now it has promised jobs of the rank of constables to those with higher qualification.

Despite all these, the ambitious project has now run into hurdles.

A section of villagers, under the banner of the ‘Birbhum Jibon, Jibika O Prakriti Bachao Maha Sabha’ (Birbhum Association for Saving Life, Livelihood and Environment), has been organising protests and rallies against the project.

“First of all, we don’t agree with the government’s land acquisition process as it has bypassed holding of gram sabhas, as laid down in the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Secondly, we are against any coal mining in the area as it will destroy forests, which is integral to a tribal life,” said Lakshmi Ram Baske, the convenor of the sabha.

Last month, the sabha organised a mammoth rally against the project. Nine people, including economist and social activist Prasenjit Bose and Indian Secular Front leader Abdul Malik Mollah, were arrested by the Birbhum police for organising the protest.

Their arrest triggered outrage even outside the state prompting Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union to demand the release of the activists. The nine were granted bail on Tuesday (March 2).

The chief minister, while reiterating that her government will not forcefully acquire any land, claimed that some vested interest groups were trying to create misunderstanding among the locals about the project.

Some sabha members, however, claimed that local TMC cadres intimidate those opposing the project to silence the dissenting voice.

“They regularly take out bike rallies in the area in a bid to intimidate those opposing the project,” said a sabha member.

Local TMC leader Sunil Soren denied the allegation and said the majority of the people in the area are in favour of the project.

“Some people from Kolkata are trying to instigate trouble here. But villagers are by and large seeing the project as a positive development,” Soren said.

A local resident Khokon Mardi does not share Soren’s optimism. “Yes, the compensation package has been too tempting. But people are well aware how destructive the coal mining project will be for the environment in the entire area. So, many are against the project,” he said, adding villagers are bracing for a democratic agitation.