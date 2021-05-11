‘Power trip:’ All BJP MLAs in Bengal to get central security cover

The Union Home Ministry has approved the protection on the basis of a report prepared by central security agencies in the wake of post-poll violence allegedly unleashed by Trinamool party workers

Days after BJP leader and party candidate from Tarakeswar, Swapan Dasgupta, lodged a police complaint against political violence in West Bengal, the Centre on Monday (May 10) provided central security for all 77 newly-elected MLAs of BJP.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been roped in to protect the newly elected legislatures in the aftermath of political violence in Bengal which has claimed more than 14 lives so far and forced thousands to flee their homes.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the cover after taking into consideration a report prepared by central security agencies and the inputs of a high-level team of officers that was sent to the state by the ministry in the wake of post-poll violence against the workers of the BJP, they said.

Sixty-one MLAs will be covered under the lowest ”X” category and the commandos will be drawn from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as per fresh orders of the MHA, they said.

The rest are either enjoying the central security cover or will be covered under the next higher category of ”Y”. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is already a ”Z” category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state, winning 77 seats in the 294-member house in the recently concluded polls where the TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed the government.

The BJP has in the past provided security to people, like actor Kangana Ranaut, who toe their party line. The actor is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is used to making the headlines for her controversial social media messages. Last year, Kangana was provided ‘Y’ security, after a portion of her Mumbai office was demolished by the Mumbai municipal corporation, allegedly on the orders of ruling dispensation of Sena-Congress-NCP alliance. The Centre’s decision was criticized by those who believed it was a “waste of public money”.

(With inputs from agencies).