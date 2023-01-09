Need to build trust among people of different religions: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate says at Pratichi programme that ignorance and illiteracy have led to many differences

Noted economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said there is a need to “build trust” to sort out the differences and overcome “terrible misunderstandings” among people of different religions. He added that “ignorance and illiteracy” have led to some of these differences.

Sen, who was in Kolkata to attend a private function organised for schoolchildren by his trust, Pratichi, said, “We live in a world where terrible misunderstandings are very common between religions…we have all kinds of differences. There is a need for building trust. If a Muslim gentleman takes a different view, we need to ask the question, why is he taking a different view?”

To put across his point that views may differ from one person to another, the economist referred to an incident when he had taken his daughter Antara for a school admission interview, and she kept mum on being asked a question. Antara remained silent when the teacher showed her red and blue pencils and asked her to identify the colours, he recalled.

“I was very depressed. As we walked out, my five-year-old daughter says, ‘Baba, what is wrong with this man? Is he colour blind?’” Sen narrated. “The remarkable thing is that quite often, our ability to understand each other is extraordinarily limited. We go in different directions, like Antara thinking that the question was coming from a colour blind man,” he said at the programme titled Yukta Sadhana on Sunday.

During his interaction, Sen repeatedly emphasised the need for “yukta sadhana” (working together) of Hindus and Muslims. “We should always look for connections. The connections do not have to be forged on a serious issue all the time. Connections can be built over trivial matters as well,” he said.

Sen, during his speech, said that apart from Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, his maternal grandfather, Kshitimohan Sen, who taught in Santiniketan, had influenced him a lot. Kshitimohan Sen authored Bharate Hindu Musalman er Yukta Sadhana, which was published in 1949, when India was steeped in communal polarisation. Pratichi’s Sunday programme revisited his idea of an integrated Hindu-Muslim culture.

