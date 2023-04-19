Mamata vows to quit if proven she phoned Amit Shah over TMC status

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the BJP saying they will not win more than 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (April 19) vowed to quit if it is proved that she had telephoned Union home minister Amit Shah, after her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) had lost its status as a national party.

Mamata told reporters in Kolkata her party’s name will remain the All India Trinamool Congress. And the TMC supremo told them, “I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC’s national party status.”

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Tuesday that Mamata did speak on telephone with Amit Shah. According to Adhikari, she urged Shah to overturn the Election Commission’s decision.

Also read: Trinamool Congress to challenge EC decision after losing national party status

Advertisement

BJP tally

Lashing out at the BJP, Banerjee said that the saffron party will not win more than 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also said the West Bengal government will look into a missing complaint filed by veteran politician Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu about his father.

Roy, who his family says is suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, surfaced dramatically in Delhi after the complaint was filed and claimed he is a “BJP MP and MLA” and wants to meet Amit Shah. “Mukul Roy is BJP’s MLA. It is his affair if he wants to go to Delhi,” Banerjee quipped.

Roy won the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections on a BJP ticket after defecting from TMC but later crossed over back to the TMC.

(With agency inputs)