Mamata calls on Modi; GST dues, Central funds among issues discussed

In a memorandum to the PM, Mamata said she had repeatedly sought his intervention for urgent release of funds due to the state on account of the implementation of the rural job scheme MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and raised a host of issues concerning her state, including GST dues and timely release of funds by the Centre under various schemes. She is likely to be in Delhi for four days.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared a picture of the meeting, which lasted about an hour. In a memorandum to the PM, Mamata said she had repeatedly sought his intervention for urgent release of funds due to the state on account of the implementation of the rural job scheme MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana. The amount due to the state under these schemes now stood at about Rs 17,996.32 crore, she said.

Also read: All of a sudden, Mamata’s TMC looks vulnerable

In her memorandum, Mamata tabulated the total amount due to the state under different schemes and benefits. The amount that is due to the state from the Union government as on July 31, 2022 has been estimated to be around Rs 1,00,968.44 crore.

Advertisement

The CM has often accused the BJP-led central government of delaying the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to states, especially the ones ruled by opposition parties.

After the meeting, Mamata directly went to meet President Droupadi Murmu. She is likely to attend a NITI-Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 to be chaired by Modi. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Partha Chatterjee arrest

Mamata’s meeting with Modi came close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate arresting now-removed West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee and recovering huge cash and jewellery in connection with an alleged school jobs scam. However, it was not known if the issue featured in the meeting.

The CM’s meeting also holds importance ahead of the August 6 vice-presidential poll, from which her Trinamool Congress party has decided to abstain. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while the opposition parties have nominated Margaret Alva.

(With inputs from agencies)