‘Irritated’ Mamata Banerjee blocks Governor Dhankhar on Twitter

The Bengal CM also accused him of threatening the chief secretary and the director general of police

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 31) said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, “disturbed” by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform.

Banerjee also said that Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions.

Addressing a press meet on Kolkata, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar. “However, no action has been taken so far,” Banerjee, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor, said.

“I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Says unconstitutional, unethical things. He instructs not advises. Treats an elected government like bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated,” Mamata Banerjee said at the press conference.

Governor Dhankhar responded to Banerjee’s move to block him by quoting from the Constitution.

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

The Trinamool top leader’s angry response appears to be prompted by Dhankhar’s latest attack on the Bengal government at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. “I cannot see the hallowed land of Bengal getting blood drenched (in violence) and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy,” the Governor said in his Twitter post.

He added further: “There is no rule of law in Bengal. Only the ruler rules here. It is my responsibility to protect the Constitution.”

The two have been at odds since Dhankhar was appointed as Governor of Bengal in 2019. In a latest, the Governor accused the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the assembly of breaching constitutional norms by not providing him information he had sought on multiple matters.