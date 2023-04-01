Howrah clash | ‘Hindus in danger’ narrative in full flow: Mahua Moitra’s dig at BJP

TMC MP tweets that BJP's narrative “will go on till 2024” because its “only fool-proof fallback is Hindu card”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday (April 1) took a dig at the BJP’s “Hindus are in danger” narrative over the Howrah communal clash during Ram Navami celebrations.

Even as the TMC and the BJP continue to blame each other over the Kazipara incident, Moitra tweeted that the “narrative” will “go on till 2024” when the general elections are due.

The “Hindus are in danger” narrative started full flow by @BJP as of Ramnavami. Will go on till 2024. Pak attack, Foreign forces targeting India bakwas running slow this time. Only fool-proof fallback is Hindu card. Jai Maa Kali. Buddhi de maa. Save my country. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 1, 2023

“The ‘Hindus are in danger’ narrative started full flow by BJP as of Ramnavami. Will go on till 2024. Pak attack, Foreign forces targeting India bakwas running slow this time. Only fool-proof fallback is Hindu card. Jai Maa Kali. Buddhi de maa. Save my country,” Moitra tweeted on Saturday.

Kazipara peaceful

The situation at Kazipara in West Bengal’s Howrah district, where clashes erupted between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday (March 30), was peaceful on Saturday, said police. Prohibitive orders under CrPC Section 144 are still in force in the area and internet connections remain suspended.

However, shops and markets opened amid heavy police presence and traffic movement was allowed since Saturday morning. On Thursday, several shops and homes were vandalised during the clashes and vehicles, including those of the police, were set ablaze, according to police. The state CID has over the investigation of the clashes, police told PTI.

Police have nabbed several people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Right Wing was behind the Kazipara violence, the BJP denied the charge and demanded an NIA probe into the violence instead.

Smriti Irani’s charge

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday (March 31) accused Banerjee of protecting those who pelted the Ram Navami procession with stones. Claiming that such an “attack” had happened during Lakshmi Puja, too, Irani said, “Even then, Mamata Banerjee could not protect the Hindu community.”

She alleged that “Instead of delivering justice, the CM protected those who took law in their hands and attacked the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. She instead put those who took out the yatra in the dock and gave a clean chit to those who pelted the procession with stones.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Governor CV Ananda Bose about the violence and took stock of the situation.

