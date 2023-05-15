HC allows Bengal to challenge order against sacking of 36,000 primary teachers

Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the cancellation of the appointment of around 36,000 candidates who were not trained when recruited as primary teachers as due procedure was not followed

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday got permission from the Calcutta High Court to appeal against an order that axed the appointment of around 36,000 primary teachers in state government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Board lawyer Lakshmi Gupta mentioned the matter to a division bench presided over by Justice Subrata Talukdar and sought approval to challenge the May 12 order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, gave the go ahead to the Board.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Friday ordered the cancellation of the appointment of around 36,000 candidates who were not trained when recruited as primary teachers as due procedure was not followed in the appointments.

Justice Gangopadhay had observed that “corruption of this magnitude” was never known in West Bengal.

Teachers’ scam?

But the single bench directed that those teachers who got employment following the Board’s recommendation in respect of the 2016 selection process will be allowed to work for four months from May 12 at a remuneration equal to a para teacher of a primary school.

The court told the Board to arrange for a recruitment exercise within three months for candidates who took part in the 2016 appointment process.

Candidates who have obtained training qualifications in the meantime will also be included in the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)