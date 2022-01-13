Guwahati-bound train derails in north Bengal, 7 dead, 45 injured

Several people were feared dead or trapped in the Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express train that derailed in Moynaguri region of north Bengal on Thursday afternoon, with officials confirming at least seven deaths so far.

While three bodies were recovered till 6 pm, two others were recovered later. About 60 passengers were injured and taken to hospital. Rescue personnel are being rushed in and generators brought in to light the area for the rescue operations.

A high level inquiry has been ordered into the accident. A rescue/relief train has also been rushed to the site. Railways has also activated helpline numbers: 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623.

On hearing the news, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left a COVID review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued instructions to the district administration for relief and rescue work. Compensation has been announced as ₹5 lakh for death, ₹1 lakh for grievous injury, and ₹25,000 for “simple injuries.”

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

As per reports, around 12 coaches have derailed. The exact location of the accident is said to be near the newly inaugurated New Domohani railway station.

Rajesh Kumar, the chief Reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Bihar, said 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction and 3 people from Mokama and 2 people from Bakhtiarpur.

Around 35 ambulances have been deployed for rescue operation.