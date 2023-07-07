Congress worker fatally attacked in West Bengal prior to Panchayat polls

A 45-year-old Congress member named Arabindo Mondal passed away after being assaulted by unidentified individuals, according to police.

According to the police, an unidentified group reportedly attacked and beat a Congress party worker to death in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Thursday (July 6). The incident occurred ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled in the state.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the Raninagar area, hours before Governor C V Ananda Bose reached the district to visit violence-hit areas there, a senior officer said.

Also Read: Bengal poll violence: Governor sends sealed envelope after SEC fails to meet him

Arabindo Mondal (45), who was a Congress member, died after he was beaten up by unidentified people, the officer said.

The house of the deceased was allegedly attacked on Thursday night, leading to a clash between two groups, he said.

“The person was declared brought dead to a hospital in Islampur. We are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested,” the officer said.

Also Read: Bengal Governor supervises situation in violence-hit Cooch Behar

Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

The panchayat elections in the state will be held on Saturday.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.

(With agency inputs)