65-year-old TMC leader killed by youth for protesting against loud music

A 65-year-old Trinamool Congress leader died in Babla village of Malda district, West Bengal, after a group of youth allegedly beat him up on Tuesday night (January 3) for asking them to stop playing loud music.

According to sources, a group of youth was playing loud music as they passed through the village on their way home after a picnic. Momin and other villagers asked them to lower the volume of the music, but they instead raised the volume even further. It led to an argument between the villagers and the youth.

The police confirmed that the victim was Afzal Momin, former Upa Pradhan (deputy head) of the Rathbari Gram Panchayat under the Mothabari police station.

The youth attacked Momin, pushed him to the ground, and beat him up. The other villagers rescued him and took him to the Mothabari rural hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The family of Afzal Momin filed a complaint with the police. In their complaint, they alleged that one Mamun Sheikh and 20 others were responsible for the death, following which the police arrested Sheikh and 14 others.

The police said that the body was sent for postmortem and they were waiting for the report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“We have started a murder case. All those involved will be brought to book,” stated Pradip Kumar Yadav, superintendent of police, Malda.