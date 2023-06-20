President, PM wish people on Rath Yatra; 10 lakh people expected in Puri

180 platoons of security forces deployed in Puri; 125 special trains, large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras to function during Rath Yatra

Thousands of devotees gathered in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha for Lord Jagannath’s annual Ratha Jatra on Tuesday (June 20). The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the festival, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the occasion on Tuesday morning.

“On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. Jai Jagannath,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଭକ୍ତମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି ଯେ ଭକ୍ତି ଓ ସମର୍ପଣର ଏ ମହାପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ… pic.twitter.com/j0yIzDaBw7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.”

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

#WATCH | Odisha: Two Hundred fifty coconuts installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra; created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 pic.twitter.com/sjIlcOxrvw — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

As many as 180 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed in Puri, said Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur. A total of 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival, an official said, adding that a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras will function during the Rath Yatra.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said it is expecting a congregation of around 10 lakh people in Puri on Tuesday.

VIDEO | Celebrations at Shri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, for which the state government has made elaborate arrangements. pic.twitter.com/8FhoZSn4wF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

“The state government has made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the hot and humid weather conditions in Puri. Volunteers will sprinkle water on devotees, and a green corridor has also been formed for any health emergency,” chief secretary PK Jena said.

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

(With agency inputs)